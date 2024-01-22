NFL playoffs schedules, betting lines: Chiefs-Ravens, Lions-49ers conference championship matchups set

And then there were four.

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs wrapped up on Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs closed out a tight win over the Buffalo Bills, which punched Patrick Mahomes' sixth straight ticket to a conference title game.

That officially finalized the NFC and AFC championship matchups for next weekend, where we’ll learn which two teams will make the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVII.

And then there were four... 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wnSTXPLsLQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the conference championship round next Sunday:

AFC Championship Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. ET | CBS

M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, Maryland

Early BetMGM Line: Ravens -3.5

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had little issue getting past the Houston Texans in their divisional-round game on Saturday. The Ravens rolled to a dominant 34-10 win, which punched their first ticket to a conference championship game since they won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season. As the top seed in the AFC, they'll now get to host Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City, thanks to a missed field goal late on Sunday night, snuck out a 27-24 win over the Bills. They'll now compete in their sixth straight conference championship game, and are just a win away from returning to the Super Bowl.

NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, California

Early BetMGM Line: 49ers -7

The 49ers cut it close, but Brock Purdy got the job done on Saturday night. Purdy and the 49ers rallied back to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in their divisional-round matchup on Saturday night. They're now back in the NFC championship game for a third straight season, and will now have to get past the Lions in order to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2019 campaign. The Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field to reach just their second ever conference championship game. For a team that hadn't won a playoff game in more than three decades before this season, the Lions are making the most of their remarkable playoff run.