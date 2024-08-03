NFL training camp notepad: Lions' loaded offense boasts plenty of things to watch

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Detroit Lions.

About the QB

The Lions have security at quarterback and have given their quarterback security. By extending Jared Goff in May, they both awarded their starter handsomely and got ahead of a ballooning market. Goff looked sharp during the team’s Friday scrimmage, including on a touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown in traffic.

Rookie to watch

Surprised the Lions doubled up on corners with their first two draft picks? Don’t let first-rounder Terrion Arnold overshadow 61st overall pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. out of Missouri. Rakestraw jumped a route to intercept Nate Sudfeld in Thursday’s practice and swiped Hendon Hooker on Friday in red-zone work. How long until he’s giving opposing quarterbacks the same headache?

Keeping my eye on

The Lions' offensive line, whom PFF ranked first in the league last year before Detroit signed right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, as well as extended tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and offensive line coach Hank Fraley who leads the run-game installation each week, don't hold back with shifts, motions and complicated run looks. Good luck to defenses trying to keep their responsibilities straight

Fantasy thought

The Lions had a whopping four skill players with 10 touchdowns last year, so where should we start? Let’s go with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who enters Year 2 picking St. Brown’s and Goff’s brains on how to sharpen his routes as he embraces receiving and pass-blocking responsibilities atop his rushes. The Lions gave Gibbs more touches last season as the year elapsed. Expect him to start even faster now that he’s earned trust.

What I saw that was interesting

Before I arrived, the Lions lost kicker Michael Badgley for the season to a hamstring tear. Arkansas product Jake Bates kicked while I was here, and his attempts hit the right upright multiple times and shanked far left to end practice. Expect the Lions to try out more legs in August.

Wild card

We underrate how powerfully coaching turnover hurts NFL teams each season. The Lions are the antithesis: Their head coach and general manager enter Year 4, and they shockingly retained both coordinators after each interviewed for head openings. “To have two guys that really should be head coaches as coordinators is a huge, huge competitive advantage for us,” center Frank Ragnow told me. Schematic wrinkles continue to deepen.