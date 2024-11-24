NFL Winners and Losers: The Giants are horrendous, and probably will be for a while

The surprise at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon wasn't that the New York Giants got booed off the field at halftime. It's that there were any Giants fans in the stands at all.

The Giants made the surprising and baffling decision to go with Tommy DeVito at quarterback, after benching and cutting Daniel Jones, and it worked out as everyone figured. DeVito had 31 yards passing at halftime, and 23 of those yards came on one play. The Giants were out-gained 290-45, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had 17 first downs to just three for the Giants. The Giants were absolutely embarrassed 30-7 by the Buccaneers. And just think, New York has six of these games remaining.

Whatever the Giants were doing on Sunday, it was not NFL-level football. The fans were right to let the team hear about it.

There has to be some backstory for why the Giants chose to start DeVito, bypassing Drew Lock. Not that Lock is anyone's permanent answer but he has had decent moments in the NFL and was a $5 million signing in the offseason. Maybe the Giants thought DeVito would draw out more fans, though those fans just ended up being angry on Sunday. Perhaps New York just wants to lose to get a better draft pick. Baker Mayfield trolled DeVito's hand gesture celebration, but no Giants fans were laughing.

It doesn't really matter. The Giants are going to be awful the rest of the season (and we're all so lucky to see them play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving). The problem is, they'll probably be awful next season too. And maybe the season after that.

The Giants' answer at quarterback presumably revolves around a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But this isn't a great class to get a savior. Someone will be overdrafted by the Giants in the top five. It's probably not worth tanking for. The Giants have to hope that whoever they take at quarterback, perhaps Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, is an instant star. But either might have been the seventh quarterback taken in this year's NFL Draft. Whoever the answer is, it'll be far from a sure thing.

But what else do the Giants have to pin their hopes on other than hitting an unexpected home run at quarterback in the draft? They have a decent amount of available cap space next season, but it's not overwhelming. And it's the same franchise that let Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney walk in free agency. Barkley and McKinney might both be first-team All-Pros. Can they make the right decisions with the cap space they do have?

Maybe the Giants follow through on their promise to be patient with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, and perhaps the best reason for that is ownership would have a tough time selling those positions to a top candidate. They're among the worst teams in football for a reason. All you'd have to do is turn on the tape of Sunday's debacle to see how big of a hole the Giants are in. There are a few good pieces, like receiver Malik Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and a good defensive line led by outstanding tackle Dexter Lawrence, but there are also a lot of holes. Anyone who has watched the Giants lately knows that.

There are a lot of bad teams in the NFL. While the Jacksonville Jaguars might argue, the Giants are the worst of the bunch. That happens. Things can snowball on a bad team. The problem is the next few seasons don't look much better for them. And the rest of this season is going to be unwatchable.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 12 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Tua Tagovailoa: A couple months ago, the headline everywhere was how many people were suggesting that Tagovailoa retire after another scary concussion.

The fears over Tagovailoa's long-term health still exist. But Tagovailoa wanted to keep playing football, and he has returned to play at his normal high level. The Dolphins aren't in great shape in the playoff race due to the games Tagovailoa missed and some close losses right after he returned, but the Dolphins are playing well. Tagovailoa had a great day, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns in an easy 34-15 win over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins offense is completely different when Tagovailoa is in the lineup.

The Dolphins are 5-6, on the fringe of the wild-card race. The way the Dolphins have looked the past few weeks, it isn't out of the question that they could sneak into the field. They're a completely different team when Tagovailoa is in the lineup.

Detroit Lions defense: When Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken leg in Week 6, there was a concern the Lions defense would crater. It's amazing that the Lions defense hasn't looked any worse without a NFL Defensive Player of the Year favorite in the lineup.

The Lions defense had another big day Sunday. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson got off to a good start but Detroit put the clamps on, and was especially good in the second half. The Lions won 24-6 and improved to 10-1. Detroit held Indianapolis to just 11 first downs and no touchdowns.

The Lions have the best offense in football, and it was decent on Sunday. But Detroit was never in danger because the Colts rarely moved the ball. The difference between the Lions being a good team and the Super Bowl favorite is the defense, which has been among the NFL's 10 best all season. There's a reason Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be in high demand for head-coaching interviews next offseason.

LOSERS

Washington Commanders: The Commanders losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home wasn't great but understandable. Losing at the Philadelphia Eagles on the road was probably expected.

But losing to this version of the Dallas Cowboys at home? That's a terrible loss. One that could end up costing the Commanders a playoff spot. And it was a heartbreaker.

The Commanders, one of the NFL's best stories in the first half of the season, are officially in a slump. The Commander seemingly tied up the game in the final minute on a wild 86-yard touchdown by Terry McLaurin, which happened due to some terrible coverage by the Cowboys. But kicker Austin Seibert missed the extra point, on which there was a bad snap. The Cowboys returned an onside kick for a touchdown to drive the final nail in Washington's 34-26 loss.

Washington's special teams cost them the win, and it wasn't just Seibert's miss. Washington was struggling most of the day but got back in the game late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Cowboys' lead to 20-17. KaVontae Turpin had a ridiculous kickoff return touchdown. He muffed it inside his own 5-yard line, picking it up, executing a spin move to leave the Commanders kickoff team grasping at air and then returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Commanders are far from a complete product, and not making the playoffs was expected when the season started. But after a 7-2 start, with Jayden Daniels running away with NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, expectations picked up. A loss to the Cowboys, which might have been avoidable with a made extra point, will hurt for a while.

Ka'imi Fairbairn and the Texans: The Houston Texans haven't been playing well for a while, and they were really poor on Sunday.

The Texans lost at home to the Tennessee Titans, who were 2-8 coming in. It wasn't all Fairbairn's fault, but he had a horrible miss Sunday. With less than two minutes left and the Titans leading 30-27, Fairbairn somehow missed a 28-yard field goal. Fairbairn has been one of the best kickers in the NFL this season. When he missed that critical kick on Sunday, he fell over immediately, knowing he'd just blown a huge chance to his team to steal the win. The Texans did get the ball back after that but they were in desperation mode and took a safety to effectively end the game. Tennessee won 32-27.

The Texans are 7-5 and while they're not in danger of losing the AFC South yet, they aren't playing like team that can be a factor in the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: Yes, the Chiefs won on Sunday. But it was another outing that won't impress anyone.

The Chiefs needed a field goal on the final play to beat the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Panthers tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, but Patrick Mahomes' game-winning drive seemed inevitable. A 33-yard run by Mahomes got the Chiefs in field goal range, and they kicked it as time expired to win 30-27.

The Chiefs are 10-1 but have escaped in multiple weeks with close wins. They can't be happy with squeaking out a win over the Panthers, even on the road. But at least they didn't take a loss, as some other favorites did Sunday.