NFL Winners and Losers: Lions prove they're Super Bowl contenders with clutch win

The Detroit Lions were on the road against one of two remaining undefeated teams, down 10-0 in part because of a bad decision to run a fake punt. They were facing arguably the best defense in the NFL this season.

Even after they came back to overcome that deficit, a huge fumble in the fourth quarter was returned by the Minnesota Vikings for a touchdown, giving them a late 29-28 lead.

Sunday's game against the Vikings was big for the Lions in the obvious ways. They didn't want to fall two games behind in the loss column to a division rival as good as Minnesota. But it's also possible that the 2024 Lions look back on their win as something that set the tone for a championship season.

The Lions had plenty of things go against them. But with the game on the line Jared Goff — who was close to perfect against a very good Vikings defense — drove the Lions downfield for a game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left and a massive 31-29 win.

That win will be huge in the NFC North race. It's also a game that proved the Lions have enough heart to be a champion.

The game started with some bumps. Lions coach Dan Campbell leaned on his highly aggressive approach and ran a fake punt in the first quarter. Nobody is surprised by Lions fakes anymore, and the Vikings stopped it cold. Then Aaron Jones had a 34-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

The Lions battled back. Goff kept hitting passes. His first incompletion didn't come until midway through the third quarter, after 15 straight completions to start the game. By halftime they had turned a 10-0 deficit into a 21-10 lead. But the Vikings are a good team and a win wasn't going to be that easy.

With less than six minutes left, the game turned. David Montgomery had the ball punched out. Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. scooped up the fumble and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. That gave Minnesota a 29-28 lead. The Lions punted after that, meaning a defense that will be without injured star Aidan Hutchinson had to get the ball back. It forced a three-and-out. Then Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs went to work, with Goff completing some big passes and Gibbs eating up yards on the ground. Goff finished a fantastic 22 of 25 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He's going to get some MVP buzz after another huge game. The Lions got the go-ahead field goal with 15 seconds left and then the defense got a sack on the final play, not allowing Sam Darnold to get off a Hail Mary attempt.

Sunday's win wasn't easy. The Lions had many points in which they could have faded away. But that's not what champions do. The Lions haven't won a Super Bowl championship in their history, but on Sunday this Lions team showed they are clearly within a small group of legitimate contenders this season.

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 7 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Jordan Love: Love is getting paid a lot of money, and not to pile up yards in blowouts or in the first three quarters of a game. What separates good from great quarterbacks is coming through in the clutch.

Love did that Sunday. He put together a huge eight-play, 44-yard drive in the final two minutes, giving Brandon McManus a shot at a 45-yard field goal to win it. McManus, who was signed this week, came through and the Green Bay Packers had a 24-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Love had 220 yards and three touchdowns, and squeezed out a win against the Texans and C.J. Stroud, who had a surprisingly quiet 86-yard game. Love signed a four-year, $220 million deal before the season, and we saw on Sunday why the Packers invested in him.

Amari Cooper: If you've watched the Cleveland Browns' offense this season, you know what Cooper was suffering through.

And if you've seen the Buffalo Bills, you know what an upgrade he just experienced.

Cooper was acquired this week in a trade by the Bills and it must have been refreshing to walk into a functioning offense. Josh Allen found Cooper for a big touchdown, and that helped the Bills snap out of a sluggish start and beat the Tennessee Titans 34-10.

Cooper didn't have a huge role just a few days after being traded, with four catches for 66 yards, but that will grow. He's the best receiver Buffalo has and it's not that close. He went from a Browns team that is counting down the days until it finds out its NFL Draft position to a Super Bowl contender. It's hard to imagine a bigger shift in fortunes for a player during the season.

A healthier Seattle Seahawks team: The Seahawks got some of their defensive players back, and the results looked a lot different.

The Atlanta Falcons continue to look like a team that got to four wins mostly because of good fortune in close games, as they were outclassed all day by the Seahawks. The Seahawks looked like the better team, and a way better versions of themselves than we saw during a three-game losing streak. Geno Smith played well, Kenneth Walker III continues to look like one of the best backs in the NFL and the Seahawks defense looked like it did early in the season during a fairly easy win. The Seahawks put the game away on a defensive touchdown, when Boye Mafe sacked Kirk Cousins, and Derick Hall scooped the fumble and took it 64 yards for a score and a 31-14 lead. The Seahawks went on to win 34-14.

The Seahawks started 3-0 and then lost three in a row. Sunday, on the road against a Falcons team that was lucky to be 4-2 coming in but still not a bad team, was a test for where their season might be going. Seattle looked pretty good passing that test.

Cincinnati Bengals' offense, finally: The Bengals got a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening drive of their game against the Cleveland Browns, then went into hibernation for the rest of the half.

The Bengals, who didn't look great on offense in a win last week against the Giants, didn't score again the rest of the first half. They led just 7-6 at halftime.

Eventually it got going. Joe Burrow threw a couple of touchdowns, one on a great back shoulder throw to Ja'Marr Chase and another to Tee Higgins, and they pulled away for a 21-14 win over a Browns team that was not competitive with Dorian Thompson-Robinson replacing an injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

The Bengals have been lethargic most of the season and Sunday wasn't their most impressive performance either. But they've clawed back to a 3-4 record and perhaps can figure out their issues and make a run.

New England Patriots: Yes, the Patriots lost and their coach Jerod Mayo called them soft. Not great. But Drake Maye showing why he was the third pick of the NFL Draft matters more than anything this season, and the Patriots have to be pleased with what they're seeing.

Maye was 26 of 37 for 276 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the 32-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maye had several impressive throws and also keeps showing that he has plus athleticism. There was worry that the Patriots were bad around Maye and that's why he should sit most of this season, and those deficiencies still exist on their roster. But Maye looks good in spite of it.

So Jacksonville got the win, improving to 2-5 and saving Doug Pederson's job for the moment. But the Patriots can feel good about what they saw too, at least on the offensive side. That's the biggest thing for them the rest of the season.

LOSERS

Joe Schoen: Every time Saquon Barkley has done something this season, we're reminded of a clip from "Hard Knocks" this summer when Giants co-owner John Mara tells Schoen, his team's general manager, that he would have a hard time sleeping if Barkley went to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Giants were lukewarm on re-signing him.

It's a lot worse for Schoen when Barkley was doing something at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley, who signed with the Eagles and is having a very good season, had a monster performance in his first game against the Giants. Barkley had 176 rushing yards and a touchdown, and the Eagles defense shut down the Giants offense and in a 28-3 Philadelphia win.

Barkley probably wasn't going to transform a bad Giants team this season. But seeing Barkley make big plays against their defense had to sting. Mara won't sleep well after that either.

All the QBs in Dolphins-Colts: Anthony Richardson's Indianapolis Colts ended up getting a win, but that was mostly because the combination of Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle couldn't do anything for the Miami Dolphins.

The difference is, Huntley and Boyle are injury replacements, not a former No. 4 overall pick.

Richardson continues to struggle in the passing game. He completed 10 of 24 passes as he continues to be the least accurate quarterback in the NFL, for 129 yards. The Colts squeezed out a 16-10 win but it was in spite of their struggles on offense. They were lucky to be playing the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are just hoping that Tagovailoa returns soon. It has been reported he could be back in Week 8. The Dolphins desperately need that because they don't resemble a professional offense without him. Huntley got injured on Sunday, Boyle replaced him and it didn't matter. Miami's quarterbacks have turned Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (two catches for 19 yards combined) into ghosts. That's hard to do.

There's hope for the Dolphins offense when Tagovailoa returns. The Colts hope that there are better days ahead with their quarterback too.