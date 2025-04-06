Ángel Cabrera wins for the first time after release from prison on the PGA Tour Champions, ending 10-year drought

After almost 4,000 days, and a stint in an Argentine prison, Ángel Cabrera is back in the winner's circle in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

Cabrera posted a 1-under 71 to win the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational by two strokes on Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida. The win on the PGA Tour Champions marks Cabrera’s first anywhere in nearly 11 years.

Ángel Cabrera's winning moment 🏆



Cabrera won three times in his career on the PGA Tour, including at the 2007 U.S. Open when he edged out Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk at Oakmont. He won the Masters two years later in a playoff, and his last win came at The Greenbrier Classic in 2014.

Cabrera's career, however, was completely derailed after horrific allegations of domestic violence were levied against him by former girlfriends. He spent time in prison in Brazil before he was extradited to Argentina, where he stood trial and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on domestic violence charges.

Cabrera was then sent to Argentina's infamous Carcel de Bouwer prison, which has earned the nickname, "El Penal del Infierno," or "the prison of hell."

He was released on parole in August 2023, and he was cleared to return to PGA Tour-sanctioned events later that year.

"I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted," Cabrera <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/angel-cabrera-pga-tour-domestic-violence-2023">told Golf Digest</a> shortly after he was released. "That was wrong. I ask Micaela for forgiveness. I ask Celia for forgiveness. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn't the devil, but I did bad things.

"I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me — and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

Cabrera, now 55, has made 26 starts on the Tour’s senior circuit. He only made it into the event this week, which is just his second of the season, after Mark Hensby withdrew. His win on Sunday now gives him full status on the PGA Tour Champions through 2026.

Cabrera will now head to Augusta National next week to play in what will be his first Masters since 2019. Though he lost in a playoff in 2013, Cabrera has missed the cut in four of his last six starts at that major.

Still, with a win under his belt again, Cabrera is headed back to the Masters on a career high note he’s not experienced in more than a decade.