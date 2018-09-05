0 Nike ad campaign featuring Kaepernick sparks boycott

BOSTON - Some people are boycotting Nike after the company partnered with Colin Kaepernick to make the former NFL quarterback the face of its latest "Just Do It" campaign.

The campaign, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the company's iconic phrase, features Kaepernick's face with the words, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

The ad caught attention on both ends of the spectrum, with some praising the move and others criticizing the decision due to Kaepernick's involvement in the movement for players to kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the year he began kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices.

Now, the company finds itself in the midst of a controversy.

"They always want to be on the leading edge of things and create some type of discussion, so I'm not surprised that Nike would be the one to do it," Nike shopper Steve Warhover said.

Yvette Bugingo also shops at Nike and said she wasn't worried about the move.

"The shoes, they don't change. The colors they give you don't change. The prices don't change," Bugingo said. "So I don't see the big deal."

Boston University advertising professor Chris Cakebread said Nike has, until now, been a traditional brand, which makes the move a bold one.

"They wanted to take a bit of a risk and really kind of raise their awareness out there and say, 'We aren't conservative; we really are part of the notion of what's going on in the marketplace,'" Cakebread said.

The move caught swift pushback on social media, with some claiming to burn their Nike gear in protest.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

However, at the St. Francis House, the largest homeless day shelter in Massachusetts, they're hoping those thinking about torching their sneakers will think again.

Some people apparently burning their shoes in protest of Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. Why not donate them? The one Boston organization that needs them. 6:15pm @boston25 pic.twitter.com/yXM9USLzZR — Chris Flanagan (@ChrisFlanaganTV) September 4, 2018

"I would ask people to please consider donating the shoes, rather than burning them," said Maggie Burns from the St. Francis House. "They will go to great use. Our guests are always in need of new or gently used sneakers."

Employees at the Nike location on Boston's Newbury Street said they haven't had anyone return any sneakers or clothing in response to the ad, but they have received calls from upset customers about the topic.

