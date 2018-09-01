No life too small: Firefighters nurse dehydrated hummingbird back to health

RICHBURG, S.C. - Richburg Fire Rescue found a hummingbird struggling to live inside their fire station and came to its rescue.
Firefighters said the bird, no bigger than one of the rescuer’s two fingers, was exhausted and dehydrated.
Richburg Fire Rescue shared several photos of the incident on their Facebook page.
The men filled a bottle cap with water and stayed with the bird until it was healthy enough to fly away.
"You can teach almost anyone how to be a firefighter, a medic or just about anything imaginable. What is virtually impossible to teach is compassion. We are fortunate that we have a tremendous group in our department that has passion and desire to help, regardless of the situation," the Facebook post read.
TRENDING NOW:
- Skylights 2018: Week 1 high school football scores
- 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez shot, killed by police, authorities say
- Drive-thru window found at alleged drug house during police raid
- VIDEO: Father's Facetime Call Saves Young Daughter Trapped in Car with Drunk Woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}