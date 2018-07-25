Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Mega Millions game

Update 11:02 p.m. EDT July 24: The winning numbers have been drawn and they are 1-2-4-19-29 with a Megaball of 20.
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
Tuesday’s drawing was set at $522 million with a cash option of $308 million.
Last week, there were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.
TRENDING NOW:
- Men charged with stealing $8 million in rare items from Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
- Son of missing Latrobe woman issues plea as investigators resume search
- Mom gets 40 years for murder of 2-year-old son who wet bed, gave her ‘sideways look'
- VIDEO: Walmart Employee Breaks Car Window To Rescue Infant, Police Say
It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.
Tuesday’s jackpot of $493 million will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.
If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.
Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.
While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}