Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday's Mega Millions game

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Update 11:02 p.m. EDT July 24: The winning numbers have been drawn and they are 1-2-4-19-29 with a Megaball of 20.

    The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 01-02-04-19-29, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

    Tuesday’s drawing was set at $522 million with a cash option of $308 million.

    Last week, there were no winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.

    It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.

    Tuesday’s jackpot of $493 million will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.

    If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.

    Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1. 

    While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

    There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.

     
     

