No winner: Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $415 million

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The next big Mega Millions winner will have to wait until 2019 to cash in.

    The Mega Millions jackpot rolled over to $415 million after no one chose all six numbers Friday night.

    The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and the Mega Ball drawn was 21, according to the Mega Millions website.

    The next drawing will be Jan. 1 at 11 p.m. EST and will be the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. It will be the fifth time that a Mega Millions drawing will be held on New Year’s Day. The only time there was a Jan. 1 winner was in 2008, according to the Mega Millions website.

    There has been no Mega Millions winner since Oct. 23

