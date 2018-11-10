Nonsmoking employees get 6 extra days off at Japanese company

TOKYO - A Japanese company is giving its nonsmoking employees an extra six days off a year after workers complained about colleagues’ smoke breaks.
At least 30 out of 120 employees at Piala Inc,. a marketing company in Japan, are taking time off under the policy which started in September, British newspaper The Telegraph reported. Four stopped smoking because of the perk.
The measure is part of a trend to reduce secondhand smoke. Some companies have instituted employee smoking bans.
"I hope to encourage employees to quit smoking through incentives rather than penalties or coercion," company CEO Takao Asuka told Kyodo News.
The time off for those employees is supposed to be equivalent to the estimated 15 minute smoke breaks, The Telegraph reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self, authorities say
- Skylights 2018: High school football Round 2 playoff scores
- Parents upset at teacher's use of racial slur while reprimanding students
- VIDEO: Prosecutors Reportedly Have Evidence Of President Trump's Involvement In Hush Money Payments
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}