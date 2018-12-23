NORAD's Santa Tracker not affected by government shutdown

Don’t worry, kids and parents: You will still be able to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Even though a partial government shutdown went into effect Saturday morning, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it would track Santa’s route for the 63rd year, The Hill reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Woman charged after daughter, 8, killed by train
- 1 person rushed to hospital with burns after fire at local home
- VIDEO: Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc— NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018
The shutdown began at midnight as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders remained deadlocked over the president’s demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Funding for about 25 percent of the government expired
That does not affect NORAD, which is funded by the Department of Defense and has a full year of funding remaining, The Hill reported.
NORAD said it has more than 1,000 volunteers who help the program run each year.
The Santa Tracker allows people to see Santa’s location across a map of the world on Christmas Eve and follow his progress.
We're ready for Dec. 24...are you? pic.twitter.com/OHhCfRgiHu— NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}