NORAD's Santa Tracker not affected by government shutdown

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Don’t worry, kids and parents: You will still be able to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

    Even though a partial government shutdown went into effect Saturday morning, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it would track Santa’s route for the 63rd year, The Hill reported.

    The shutdown began at midnight as President Donald Trump and congressional leaders remained deadlocked over the president’s demand for $5 billion to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Funding for about 25 percent of the government expired

    That does not affect NORAD, which is funded by the Department of Defense and has a full year of funding remaining, The Hill reported. 

    NORAD said it has more than 1,000 volunteers who help the program run each year.

    The Santa Tracker allows people to see Santa’s location across a map of the world on Christmas Eve and follow his progress.

     

     
     

