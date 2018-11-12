North Taurid meteor shower puts on show in midnight sky for stargazers with patience

A stargazer needs a little patience to see the Taurid meteor shower this year.
The annual spectacle unfolds in the nighttime sky between September and November every year when the Earth passes through a debris field from Comet Encke. The dust associated with the comet hits the Earth’s atmosphere at 65,000 mph and burns up, creating the Taurids, according to NASA.
While the Taurids produce only a handful of shooting stars an hour during some years, the fireballs that streak across the sky are often bright and spectacular.
The peak time to see this year’s celestial display is around midnight this week, but NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com viewers will be able to see the meteors through late November.
TRENDING NOW:
- 18-year-old girl shot, police interviewing possible suspect
- Girl gets creepy calls to smartwatch on way to bus stop
- Judge releases violent offenders after losing election
- VIDEO: Chilly weather returns before next storm moves in
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}