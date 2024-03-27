National

Novak Djokovic abruptly splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic after six years, 12 Grand Slam titles

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves as his coach Goran Ivanisevic watches during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player, Djokovic wrote in a post on Instagram published Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Novak Djokovic announced Wednesday that he and his longtime coach, Goran Ivanisevic, have decided to part ways after an incredibly successful six-year relationship.

Djokovic broke the news on Instagram, focusing on their strong friendship off the court and their years-long Parchesi battles.

Considering how much success Djokovic has had on the court since inviting Ivanisevic to join his team in 2018, the coach's departure is sudden and a bit surprising. Their partnership bore an outrageous amount of fruit: four Australian Open titles, four Wimbledon titles, two French Open titles, and two US Open titles. During that run, Novak tied the all-time Grand Slam record with his 22nd major trophy, then won two more to push the record to 24.

Djokovic didn't reveal the reasoning behind moving on from Ivanisevic, but his 2024 results so far haven't been up to his usual standard. To kick off the year he lost to Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the United Cup, then followed that with a gut-wrenching loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final.

But those were both losses to established players, and in Sinner's case, he defeated Djokovic to win his first-ever Grand Slam. At Indian Wells, a tournament Djokovic has won five times, he lost in the third round to Luca Nardi, who at the time was ranked No. 123 in the world. (Since defeating Djokovic, Nardi has jumped 27 spots to No. 96.)

It may seem extreme for Djokovic to part ways with his longtime coach after just a few months of subpar results, but he's in the "no messing around" phase of his career right now. His goal is to win as many singles titles (especially Grand Slam titles) as humanly possible, and at nearly 37 years old he knows time is running out. His age will catch up with him eventually, but perhaps by streamlining his team he believes he can outrun the inevitable march of time a little longer.

Most Read