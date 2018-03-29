NRA donations triple in February, soaring after Parkland school shooting

Donations to the National Rifle Association reportedly tripled in February, increasing dramatically after the deadly Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
According to CNN, the NRA Political Victory Fund, a political action committee, received $779,063 in donations last month, compared with $247,985 in January, Federal Election Commission filings show.
Additionally, the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that monitors political contributions, reported that the NRA's PAC collected $70,870 from individuals who donated $200 or more from Feb. 15 to 28, up from $27,100 from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13.
The #NRA PAC received more money the month of #ParklandSchoolShooting than the previous 3 months combined
