Nuggets coach David Adelman after Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury in Game 6: 'Concern for Aaron is so high'

With their backs against the wall, the Denver Nuggets found a way to rally. The team avoided a late collapse against the Oklahoma City Thunder this time around, forcing a Game 7.

But that may have come at a cost.

Late in Game 6, Nuggets forward appeared to injure his hamstring while chasing after a loose ball. The play occurred with just under two minutes to play. Gordon was trying to bring the ball up the court when Chet Holgrem knocked it loose. Gordon and Thunder guard Alex Caruso chased after the ball, which deflected off Gordon's foot and went out of bounds.

As the ball left the court, Gordon could be seen limping and grabbing at his left hamstring.

Aaron Gordon is called for the kick ball violation and then he holds his left hamstringpic.twitter.com/nmreKCn9yC — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 16, 2025

Gordon stayed in the contest for a few seconds, and was subbed in and out in the final minute.

Following the contest, Nuggets coach David Adelman said he did not know the severity of Gordon's injury, but said the level of concern for the forward will be "high" heading into Game 7, per the Denver Post.

"At this point, I have no idea," Adelman said postgame when asked about concern level for Gordon's injury. "It would be high, obviously. Aaron is one of our guys — he's the reason why we've won games, and won series, and have a banner hanging up in there."

"Concern for Aaron is so high," the Nuggets' head coach finished slightly later in a response. "He's played through a lot through this whole season."

Adelman did mention Gordon will have multiple days to show improvement. Following the team's 119-107 win Thursday, the Nuggets won't play again until Sunday. Gordon will have two full days off before the Nuggets need him to get back on the court.

Gordon did not have a wrap or ice on his leg following the game, though did grab at his hamstring when cutting his ankle tape, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Aaron Gordon was in good spirits in the locker room...he grabbed at his left hamstring when he bent over to pick up some scissors to cut his ankle tape. But he didn't have a wrap, or any ice on his left leg..... — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) May 16, 2025

Losing Gordon for a pivotal Game 7 would be significant for the Nuggets. The forward has stepped up his game in the playoffs, and is averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 13 postseason games. Both figures are up compared to Gordon's regular-season averages.