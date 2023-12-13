National

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić ejected after briefly arguing with official against Bulls

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after he was ejected from the game by referee Mousa Dagher #28 (not pictured) against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić was ejected from their game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in a wild scene that left fans and announcers at the United Center stunned.

Just before halftime, Jokić drove through the lane and tried a reverse layup through Bulls center Nikola Vučević. Jokić missed the layup, and fought through a lot of contact while doing so. The Bulls then got the rebound and play quickly went the other way.

As Jokić started down the court, though, he ran right up to the official and clearly said something before getting back on defense. The next thing you know, Jokić had received two technical fouls and was thrown out of the game.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone seemed completely confused as to what had happened, and even announcers on NBC Sports Chicago thought the ejection was “terrible” and “excessive.”

While it’s unclear what was said specifically, Jokić clearly said something that struck a nerve with the official. So, his night ended there. He finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists in 16 minutes.

Jokić, a two-time league MVP who is fresh off a title run with the Nuggets, entered the game averaging a career-high 28.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists this season, his ninth in the league. He's been ejected twice so far this season.

The Nuggets, who have lost three of their last four games, held a 57-50 lead over the Bulls at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Most Read