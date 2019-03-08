Officer passes out in patrol car after handling fentanyl during traffic stop, police say

FORT DODGE, Iowa - A police officer had to call for backup Sunday after becoming dizzy and lightheaded while transporting a suspect after touching a substance believed to be fentanyl.
An unidentified Fort Dodge officer pulled over Kayla Potter, 28, around 5 p.m. and was exposed to the drug while conducting the traffic stop, Capt. Ryan Gruenberg, police spokesman, said in a release.
Potter was arrested and charged with providing false identification and driving on a suspended license, investigators said.
While taking Potter to the law enforcement center, the officer started to feel strange and called for medics, Gruenberg said. Emergency responders arrived to find the officer lethargic and unresponsive in his patrol vehicle, Gruenberg said.
TRENDING NOW:
- High-ranking Allegheny County official detained by police in Detroit
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The officer was taken to a hospital and given multiple doses of Narcan. The officer then came to. He was kept overnight for observation before being released the following day, Gruenberg said. The officer is doing well and recovering at home, Gruenberg said.
Investigators believe the substance he was exposed to is a form of fentanyl and are awaiting tests to determine what it is, Gruenberg said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}