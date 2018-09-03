Officer shot by alleged shoplifters at Walmart in Georgia

COVINGTON, Ga. - A police officer was shot Monday afternoon at a Walmart in Covington, Georgia.
Police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. as officers responded to a shoplifting call.
When they arrived, officers said three suspects ran behind the store and started firing at the officer, who was hit at least once, WSB-TV reported.
2 PM UPDATE FROM COVINGTON PD:— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018
- Covington cop has been flown to Atlanta Medical Center; his condition unknown
-Two suspects in custody; a third suspect is dead
-Officer was responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart. Three suspects ran behind the store and started shooting
The injured officer was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. The officer was shot in the head, authorities confirmed to WSB-TV. Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said Monday afternoon that the officer is stable.
Update: Covington Police confirm officer involved in shootout outside Walmart was shot in the head. Waiting for update on his condition. One suspect dead. Two others in custody. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8g1OgbsaaO— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 3, 2018
One of the suspects was also shot and died in the parking lot.
The other two suspects are in custody.
