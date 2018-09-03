  • Officer shot by alleged shoplifters at Walmart in Georgia

    By: WSBTV.com

    COVINGTON, Ga. - A police officer was shot Monday afternoon at a Walmart in Covington, Georgia.

    Police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. as officers responded to a shoplifting call.

    When they arrived, officers said three suspects ran behind the store and started firing at the officer, who was hit at least once, WSB-TV reported.

    The injured officer was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. The officer was shot in the head, authorities confirmed to WSB-TV. Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said Monday afternoon that the officer is stable.

    One of the suspects was also shot and died in the parking lot. 

    The other two suspects are in custody.

