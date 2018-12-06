HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County police officer was shot in an incident Thursday morning and the gunman was killed, WSB-TV reported.
The officer was hit in the face but able to return fire, killing the shooter, according to the news station.
While authorities did not confirm that account in an interview with AJC.com, police spokesman Sgt. John Davis did say an officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The officer’s condition is not known.
#BREAKING: Henry County police officer shot, rushed to hospital. Suspect is dead. Officer rushed to Grady.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of the shooting, which is near a dentist office on Jonesboro Road.
GBI now on scene. Large police presence at dentist office where Henry County officer shot.
Henry County authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Jonesboro Road and Wesley Lakes Boulevard near McDonough.
“The scene has been secured,” police said on Facebook. “There is no elevated risk to the public’s safety at this time.
