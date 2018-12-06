  • Officer shot in Georgia, gunman killed, reports say

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County police officer was shot in an incident Thursday morning and the gunman was killed, WSB-TV reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The officer was hit in the face but able to return fire, killing the shooter, according to the news station.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    While authorities did not confirm that account in an interview with AJC.com, police spokesman Sgt. John Davis did say an officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The officer’s condition is not known.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of the shooting, which is near a dentist office on Jonesboro Road.

    Henry County authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Jonesboro Road and Wesley Lakes Boulevard near McDonough. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    “The scene has been secured,” police said on Facebook. “There is no elevated risk to the public’s safety at this time.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories