Officer uses pizza to lure runaway pig into cruiser

    By: Brooke Spurlock, daytondailynews.com

    XENIA, Ohio - The Xenia Police Department went on a little adventure Saturday to catch a runaway pig.

    The pig, whose name is Wilbur, was lured into the back of a police car by Officer Dan Smith using leftover pizza that was donated by an area resident.

    Wilbur was taken into custody without injury and then reunited safely with his family.

     

