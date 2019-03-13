Officer uses pizza to lure runaway pig into cruiser

XENIA, Ohio - The Xenia Police Department went on a little adventure Saturday to catch a runaway pig.
The pig, whose name is Wilbur, was lured into the back of a police car by Officer Dan Smith using leftover pizza that was donated by an area resident.
Wilbur was taken into custody without injury and then reunited safely with his family.
