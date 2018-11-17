A dolphin that washed onto a California beach last week died from a gunshot wound, KNBC reported.
Marine Animal Rescue posted a $5,000 reward to its Facebook page on Friday after a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot.
Peter Wallerstein, founder and president of the rescue group, received a call about the dolphin in the surf on the morning of Nov. 8, NBC News reported.
“It's just a vicious act of brutality,” Wallerstein told NBC News on Friday.
“There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals,” according to a statement posted on the Marine Animal Rescue’s Facebook page.
TRENDING NOW:
- Large fire burning at commercial building in New Sewickley
- Hunter kills deer with additional head attached tangled in antlers
- LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires
- VIDEO: Arkansas Traffic Stop Turns Into Shootout
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}