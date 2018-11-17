  • Officials: Dead dolphin that washed ashore on California beach was shot

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A dolphin that washed onto a California beach last week died from a gunshot wound, KNBC reported.

    Marine Animal Rescue posted a $5,000 reward to its Facebook page on Friday after a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot.

    Peter Wallerstein, founder and president of the rescue group, received a call about the dolphin in the surf on the morning of Nov. 8, NBC News reported.

    “It's just a vicious act of brutality,” Wallerstein told NBC News on Friday.

    “There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals,” according to a statement posted on the Marine Animal Rescue’s Facebook page.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories