Officials: One killed, six injured when car strikes New York pedestrians

The New York Fire Department said a pedestrian has died and six others are injured after a car struck them in Manhattan.
WNBC reported that, according to two senior police officials, the incident does not appear related to terror and may be an accident. Officials said the driver claimed he hit the gas pedal thinking he was in park.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
