  • Officials: Several students injured after school bus overturns in North Carolina

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. - Officials said a school bus carrying middle school students overturned Monday morning in Alexander County.

    >> Read more trending news

    The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road near the Bethlehem community.

    According to school officials, the bus was headed to West Alexander Middle School.

    Officials said 13 students were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

    >> See the latest on WSOCTV.com

    No additional details were immediately released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories