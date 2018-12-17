Officials: Several students injured after school bus overturns in North Carolina

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. - Officials said a school bus carrying middle school students overturned Monday morning in Alexander County.
The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Icard Ridge Road near the Bethlehem community.
According to school officials, the bus was headed to West Alexander Middle School.
Breaking Alexander- on the scene of an overturned bus crash near West Alexander Middle pic.twitter.com/RnJjwtjRG9— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 17, 2018
Officials said 13 students were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
>> See the latest on WSOCTV.com
No additional details were immediately released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman knocked out during fight at North Shore bar
- Government shutdown: What will close; will you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?
- 'Nobody should work here, ever': Teen quits Walmart job over store intercom
- VIDEO: Police investigating video of 2 girls fighting in local high school bathroom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}