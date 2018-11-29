Officials: Woman passes gas, pulls knife on offended man

Citing a Broward Sheriff's Office report, the Miami Herald reports 37-year-old Shanetta Yvette Wilson passed gas while waiting in line at a Dollar General Sunday night and upset a nearby customer. The report says the offended customer and Wilson then got into an argument "in reference to the defendant farting loudly."
It says Wilson then pulled a small folding knife out of her purse and told the victim she was going to "gut" him while moving as if to attack him. Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1,500 customers will lose power Thursday night in planned outage
- Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane reports to prison
- Sales slump at Dick's Sporting Goods after stopping assault weapons sales
- VIDEO: University issues hockey pucks to combat active shooters
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}