'Oh, my God' — 88-year-old Michigan grocery cashier overwhelmed by sudden $1.7M gift

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Ed Bambas will soon ring up his last can of corn.

The 88-year-old Michigan grocery worker was handed an oversized check for $1.7 million Friday, the result of a remarkable fundraising campaign by a young Australian man with an extraordinary following on social media.

"No, no," Bambas said, wiping tears and sniffles in front of reporters. “Thank you. Oh, my God.”

Sam Weidenhofer, 22, is using his powerful platforms to spread kindness — and money — on a visit to the United States.

He met Bambas at a Meijer store in Brighton in southeastern Michigan about two weeks ago and recorded a TikTok video for his 7.7 million followers in which the General Motors retiree explained why he's still working as he approaches 90, following the death of his wife, Joan, after a chronic illness in 2018.

“I don’t have enough income," Bambas said on the video.

Weidenhofer in turn launched an online GoFundMe drive, urging people to help Bambas.

“His story is a stark reminder that too many of our seniors, especially veterans face incredible challenges just to survive,” said Weidenhofer, who's from Melbourne, Australia, and has more than 10 million followers on various social media sites.

The response was dizzying: More than 15,000 people have pitched in with donations ranging from $10 to $10,000.

“It means a terrible burden,” Bambas jokingly told reporters. “I have to find everybody and say, ‘thank you.’"

He said he started working at Meijer, a big-box store with groceries, clothes and other items, at age 82.

“I talk to everybody that came through my cashier line because it helped me not become despondent on her loss. ... I gave them a piece of my life story,” Bambas said, referring to his wife.

Lexi Wallace, 26, who used to be a regular customer before moving away, went on Weidenhofer's Facebook page and urged him to find Bambas.

“I thought his name was Bob. He never corrected me,” Wallace said. “I would love going to Meijer to see him.”

Weidenhofer said Bambas will be able to clear $225,000 in debt with the windfall. How he spends the rest of the money is totally up to him.

“It feels like a dream,” Weidenhofer said.

Bambas wants to travel to see his brother and pick up golf again. As for work, he's not quitting his cashier post yet.

“I’ll probably work another month or two and shut things down,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, contributed to this story.

