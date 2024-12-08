Ohio coach Tim Albin heading to Charlotte after leading Bobcats to first MAC title since 1968

Ohio’s MAC title was Tim Albin’s last game with the Bobcats.

According tomultiple reports, Albin is set to become the next coach at Charlotte. The 49ers fired coach Biff Poggi with two games left in the 2024 season.

Ohio blew out Miami (Ohio) 38-3 on Saturday for the team’s first conference title since 1968. The RedHawks took a 3-0 lead and were promptly down 21-3 at halftime.

The win pushed Ohio to 10-3 on the season and is the third consecutive 10-win season for Albin’s team. That 1968 season was previously the only other time that Ohio had won 10 games in a season.

Albin took over at Ohio following Frank Solich’s retirement. The Bobcats were extremely successful under Solich but took a step back in 2021 during Albin’s first season with a 3-9 record. However, an all-conference season from QB Kurtis Rourke (now at Indiana) led the Bobcats to a 10-4 season that ended with a win in the Arizona Bowl.

Overall, Ohio was 33-19 in Albin’s four seasons.

Charlotte is looking to replicate the fleeting success it found under Will Healy. Poggi was fired after the 49ers were 6-16 since he took over ahead of the 2023 season.

The 49ers have been to just one bowl game since starting a football program at the top level of college football. That came in 2019 when Charlotte went 7-6. Healy was fired after a 1-7 start to the 2022 season.

That was Charlotte’s last year in Conference USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference. The AAC had the most coaching turnover of any conference in the country by far as Charlotte, East Carolina, Rice, Temple, Florida Atlantic and Tulsa all made coaching changes either during or at the end of the season.