Ohio firefighters rescue puppy from icy pond

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Franklin firefighters rescued a puppy from an icy pond in Franklin Township Wednesday morning.
Fire Chief Jonathan Westendorf said firefighters were dispatched after 10 a.m. to rescue the puppy named Maggie, which had wandered onto a frozen pond in the 3200 block of Beal Road attempting to retrieve a duck decoy and fell through the ice, WHIO-TV reported. Westendorf said the puppy belongs to a nearby neighbor.
Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Kyle Keeler and Firefighter/Medic Blake Olsen successfully rescued the very cold and wet puppy from the pond. They were assisted by JEMS medics.
Westendorf said the firefighters pulled the decoy out of the pond to prevent something like this from happening again.
