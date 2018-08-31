  • Ohio man accused of killing multiple cats and putting them in freezer

    By: Vinny Carozza, Dayton Daily News

    MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Edmund Cunningham of Middletown, Ohio, was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty Thursday after Middletown police found multiple deceased cats in his freezer.

    A Middletown humane officer visited Cunningham’s residence Thursday morning on a complaint that he had been harming cats and kittens. During a conversation with the officer, Cunningham gave consent to search his residence, and police found nine deceased cats in Cunningham’s freezer. 

    Cunningham was then transported to the Middletown Police Department, where he admitted to killing eight of the cats. After his admission, Cunningham was arrested and transported to the Middletown City jail. 

    Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Brandon Highley at 513-425-7724. 

     
     

