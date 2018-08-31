MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Edmund Cunningham of Middletown, Ohio, was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty Thursday after Middletown police found multiple deceased cats in his freezer.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trump cancels scheduled 2019 pay raise for federal civilian workers
- Former Steelers star Greg Lloyd charged with aggravated assault
- 11-year-old girl dies after being left in sweltering SUV
- VIDEO: State warning about synthetic drugs, including K2
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A Middletown humane officer visited Cunningham’s residence Thursday morning on a complaint that he had been harming cats and kittens. During a conversation with the officer, Cunningham gave consent to search his residence, and police found nine deceased cats in Cunningham’s freezer.
Cunningham was then transported to the Middletown Police Department, where he admitted to killing eight of the cats. After his admission, Cunningham was arrested and transported to the Middletown City jail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Brandon Highley at 513-425-7724.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}