Ohio man facing charges after tussle with police officer at McDonald's

FRANKLIN, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer inside a Franklin, Ohio, McDonald’s.
Chester Ricky Nichols Jr., 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court and charged with assault on a safety officer, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Franklin Police Department Officer Patrick Holland was dispatched at 9:33 p.m. Friday to the McDonald’s restaurant to check on a report of a man possibly overdosing. During Holland’s investigation, Nichols attempted to flee.
TRENDING NOW:
- Chief Justice John Roberts responds after Trump criticizes 'Obama judge'
- Cause of August's dramatic Station Square train derailment identified
- Police searching for teen who went missing in Mt. Washington
- VIDEO: Honda Issues Minivan Recall Due to Door Malfunction
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police Chief Russell Whitman said Nichols ripped the officer’s stun gun and holster from his vest and struck the officer several times. Nichols also allegedly tried to grab the officer’s handgun from his holster.
According to Whitman, two McDonald’s customers and two Franklin emergency medical services medics jumped into the fray to assist the officer.
The police report said three syringes and an off-white, small rock were found in Nichols’ possession.
Nichols was taken to a local hospital for facial injuries and was treated and released before being taken to the Warren County Jail.
Holland was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for a bruised hand.
Nichols is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing was set for 4 p.m. Nov. 27.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}