Ohio police officer stops erratic driver on interstate

An Ohio police officer was able to stop a driver who was swerving across an interstate highway Thursday night, and authorities determined the man was having a medical emergency, WSYX reported.
Hilliard police Officer Trevor Gill found the driver of the vehicle steering the car erratically on I-270 shortly before 6 p.m., the television station reported. After stopping on the side of the highway, the officer had to quickly move his vehicle to avoid being hit by an SUV, WSYX reported.
We’re extremely proud of Officer Gill, whose actions prevented what could’ve been a very tragic situation. Wishing this driver a speedy recovery.— Hilliard Ohio Police (@Hilliard_Police) January 11, 2019
We’re grateful citizens on the roadway left us plenty of space to do our jobs. Thank you! 👏🏻 https://t.co/ubrjyz1jJ4
"(Send) me some help from somewhere, this guy's going to kill somebody. He's all over all five lanes," Gill radioed dispatch, according to the television station.
Gill then executed a pursuit intervention technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, where he hit the SUV with his patrol car and brought the vehicle to a stop, WSYX reported.
Police and medical personnel called to the scene determined the driver was suffering from low sugar levels, which caused him to lose control of the SUV, the television station reported.
"We're extremely proud of this officer, whose actions prevented what could have been a very dangerous situation for not only the man suffering the medical emergency, but other drivers on the road," Hilliard police PIO Andrea Litchfield said in a statement.
The driver was not charged, WSYX reported.
