  • Man shot, killed at Oregon Culinary Institute

    PORTLAND, Ore. -

    One person is dead after a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon.

    Update June 2 4:19 p.m. EST: Portland police officials said the man who was shot and killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute was affiliated with the school and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

    Police say he was discovered inside the school by students and staff arriving to class on Saturday. 

    The victim’s name has not been released, but he is described as a man in his sixties. 

    Original story: Portland police said officers responded to the school’s campus at 8:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot.

    Crews found a person inside the building and attempted life-saving measures but the person died at the scene.

    Officers have determined there are no other victims or suspects at this time, KOIN reports.

    Homicide detectives, forensics teams and officials from the medical examiner’s officer are on-scene investigating, police said.

    The Oregon Culinary Institute is closed while the investigation continues.

    This is a developing story, check for updates. 

     

