BEND, Ore. - “Be kind, rewind” may be a thing of the past but residents in Bend, Oregon, can still “bring the good times home.”
The Blockbuster store there will soon become the last Blockbuster in the entire world.
In 2018, it became the last location in the U.S. after two stores closed in Alaska.
The last international location will reportedly close at the end of March in Perth, Australia.
At its height, Blockbuster reportedly had 9,000 stores worldwide before declaring bankruptcy in 2010.
According to The Associated Press, Blockbuster closed all corporate-owned stores in 2014 and nearly all franchise-owned stores faded out.
The manager of the Bend location, Sandi Harding, told media outlets she has no plans to close the store, which mainly serves as a tourist attraction, anytime soon.
