Pa. girl records dad coaching her to lie about being assaulted by him

Authorities said a 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl whose father is charged with assaulting her in June secretly recorded video of him coaching her to lie to the judge in the case, Lehigh Valley Live reported.
The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said the teen revealed the recording moments before a court hearing Thursday, the website reported.
Deyon Taylor, 56, of East Stroudsburg, had been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness, in the June 15 incident, when he allegedly choked the teen, Lehigh Valley Live reported. Taylor was freed the next day on $5,000 bail.
Prior to a status hearing, Assistant District Attorney Julieane Fry met with the child and her mother, Laura Asher. According to court documents, the child asked to meet privately and told Fry she feared Taylor and had cellphone video of him “coaching her to tell the judge and the police that she lied about the incident.”
Taylor wanted the teen to deny she was being choked and that he was simply being stern with her, according to The Associated Press.
Taylor was then charged with two counts each of intimidation of a witness and hindering apprehension, Lehigh Valley Live reported, citing court records. His bail was revoked and he remains in a Monroe County jail, the website reported.
