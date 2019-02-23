Package containing ashes of Colorado man's father stolen by porch pirate

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - A Colorado man, waiting for his father’s ashes to arrive in a package, never received them.
Austin Baker, of Fort Collins, said he reconnected with his father eight years ago on Facebook, but the man was diagnosed with bladder cancer and died Dec. 23, KDVR reported.
Baker said after his father’s death, his cousin shipped ashes from the East Coast to Colorado, the television station reported.
"Knowing that once you open the package, you know what’s inside of it, I just don’t understand why you wouldn’t try to get them back," Baker told KDVR.
Baker posted a sign on his front lawn and created a Craigslist page, offering $500 for the return of the ashes.
"Having that stripped away, I just wanted that closure, you know,” Baker told KDVR. “Conquer a 14er with him and get to the top and let him rest in peace on top of a mountain."
