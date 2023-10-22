Packers struggle again in loss to last-place Broncos on another rough day for Jordan Love

After a tepid first half, the Green Bay Packers rallied to take a late lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It didn't last. The Broncos responded with a go-ahead field goal, and Green Bay's last gasp came up short on a deep throw from Jordan Love into double coverage that was intercepted by safety P.J. Locke. The turnover secured a 19-17 Broncos win.

The late turnover capped another tough day for Love and the Packers offense in a loss to a last-place Broncos team that entered Sunday with a 1-5 record. Love finished the day completing 21 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and the late interception as the Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.