Panties, bras tossed from car during high-speed chase in Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. - An Indiana woman is accused of tossing panties, bras and other items she allegedly stole from a store out of a car window as she led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday, the Northwest Indiana Times reported.
Holly Michelle Sansone, 34, of Liberty Township, nearly collided head-on with other vehicles in Portage during a chase that approached 100 mph, the newspaper reported. The chase ended when the tires of the vehicle Sansone was driving were shredded by spikes laid across the road, the Times reported.
Sansone was charged with fleeing and resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving charges, the newspaper reported.
According to police, four bras, 14 pairs of panties, two candles and air freshener refills -- valued at approximately $445 -- were allegedly taken from a Kohl’s department store in Portage, the Times reported.
According to police, several pairs of women’s underwear were found in the vehicle Sansone was driving, and authorities recovered several items from the side of the road. Police said that at the jail, Sansone was wearing two pairs of panties with the price tags still attached, the Times reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student
- CDC: Americans not having enough babies to replace ourselves
- Sheriff: Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
- VIDEO: Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}