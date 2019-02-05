  • Parents accused of overdosing inside car in McDonald's parking lot

    By: Tony Atkins, Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two parents are facing charges after deputies said they overdosed on heroin in a McDonald’s parking lot in Memphis, Tennessee. 

    Deputies said not only did they overdose, but they also had their young child in the backseat. 

    The father got out of his car to what appeared to be a seizure, and that’s when deputies saw an unresponsive woman – and a child in the backseat. 

    Deputies said Brittney Moore and Daniel Moore were both suffering from OD symptoms in the parking lot.

    Witnesses said Daniel appeared to have been having a seizure, and Brittney Moore was inside the Toyota Camry unresponsive.

    The child was discovered by a McDonald’s manager, who called police shortly after.

    Deputies said Narcan was used to revive Brittney Moore. After that, investigators found drug paraphernalia inside the car. 

    Both parents were arrested and taken to jail. 

     
     

