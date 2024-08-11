Paris Olympics: Angel Reese, Barack Obama, and more react to USA women winning gold vs. France: 'A WIN IS A WIN'

Medal table | Olympic schedule | Olympic news

Team USA fans are breathing a huge sigh of relief after the U.S. women's basketball team downed France 67-66 in an exceptionally competitive gold medal game. And those fans include not just President Barack Obama, but current and future WNBA players, who were thrilled (and probably more than a little relieved) to see their teammates and friends take home gold.

The former Prez is known to be a major hoops fan, so it was no surprise that he congratulated the team on their win and their continuing Olympic dynasty.

What a game! Eight Olympic gold medals in a row – congrats to the women’s @usabasketball team on an incredible win! https://t.co/NgKKaWgOHI — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2024

Angel Reese, who plays for the Chicago Sky, loved watching the game, and pointed out that it doesn't matter what happened during the game, because the W looks the same no matter what.

what a GAME. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

🥇A WIN IS A WIN. CONGRATS LADIES!!! @usabasketball — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 11, 2024

Future WNBA player Paige Bueckers congratulated the team on their win. With her likely to be drafted into the W in 2025, this might be the last time she'll be able to watch this game — or any Olympics coverage — from her couch for a very long while.

Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury got hot late in the game, making baskets when her team needed them most. Copper's teammate Natasha Cloud commented couldn't resist commenting.

In Kahleah we trust. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) August 11, 2024

Cloud was thrilled for her gold medal-winning teammates, Copper and Brittney Griner, as well as the entire team.

Naw frfr happy for all my good sis🥇 — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) August 11, 2024

And if you need proof that not even country affiliations can break the bonds of teammates, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi were seen comforting France sharpshooter Gabby Williams after the game was over. Williams, who drained a basket at the buzzer that would have been a game-tying three-pointer if her foot hadn't been on the line, went to UConn just like Stewart and Taurasi.

Stewie and Tarausi and Sue Bird consoling Gabby Williams (who played at UConn) who is just devastated. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) August 11, 2024

Williams' gutsy and relentless play earned her more respect from U.S. players and fans, whose numbers have swelled after watching her incredible performance.

There were a few more postgame moments that warmed the hearts of even the most ice cold sports fans. The members of the gold medal-winning men's team, including LeBron James and Bam Adebayo, paid respect to their fellow gold medal-winning hoopers after the game.

Gold recognize gold. 😎🤝



USA women's basketball players dapped up the men's stars in attendance after their win.#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/b5oxMbeSQe — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

Just like they did yesterday after the USA men's basketball team took gold over France, Nike had a video ready for the women's victory.

There was a beautiful moment between Sabrina Ionescu and the family of Kobe Bryant. After the buzzer, Ionescu found them courtside and immediately embraced them.

An INCREDIBLE moment: Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) embraces the Bryant family after Team USA captures gold at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/TZDtfsD0F4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

But the best and most emotional moment of the entire game, and perhaps of the entire tournament, came from Brittney Griner. Two years ago she was detained in a Russian prison, fighting trumped-up drug charges, not knowing when or even if she'd ever see her U.S. homeland again. Her long detention is one of the reasons Griner said she wanted to play for Team USA: to show the love and pride she has for her country.

And you could see how much it meant to her on the medal stand. With the gold medal hanging from her neck, she stood with her hand over her heart as the national anthem played, tears freely streaming down her face.

After Team USA's win in women's basketball, the Star-Spangled Banner rings out one last time at the #ParisOlympics. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ede9dTQfsq — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2024

Brittney Griner started to get emotional as she received her gold medal and listened to the USA national anthem 🥺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/97r52YHDUC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2024