Paris Olympics: USA's Sara Hughes, Kelly Cheng edge Italy in 3-set thriller to advance to quarterfinals

In a tense match, USA's Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes defeated Italy's Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti in beach volleyball Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The sides split the first two sets, setting up a winner-take-all third in the elimination match. Cheng and Hughes jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the final set, but Gottardi and Menegatti battled back with four straight points to keep the pressure on Team USA.

USA scored a kill to stop the run and went on to a 14-11 lead to serve for match point. Italy responded with a kill to take back the serve. But Cheng secured the match with a kill at the net for the 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 15-12) USA win. The Americans advance to face Switzerland in the qurterfinals.

