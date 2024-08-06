Paris Olympics; American Cole Hocker races to stunning win in 1500m

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

PARIS — The fastest men in the Olympic 1,500 meters final made the mistake of allowing Cole Hocker to stay in striking distance.

The American national champion made them pay, unleashing one of his signature devastating last-lap kicks.

Hocker won gold in 3:27.65, an Olympic record time. He bypassed five other men in the final 200 meters, including Great Britain’s Josh Kerr, who finished in 3:27.79. Fellow American Yared Nuguse pulled off his own kick down the stretch to claim bronze (and nearly silver) in 3:27.80.