Paris Olympics: Simone Biles stumbles on balance beam, fails to medal

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

PARIS — Simone Biles fell off the beam, a rare miscue here in Paris on Friday, that derailed what was headed to a four-gold-in-four-attempts competition here.

Biles lost balance and slipped off the beam at the end of a combination. She recorded a 13.100 to finish fifth. It cost her a chance to collect an 11th career Olympics medal.

The good news?

She still has one more event to go — her beloved floor where she is the heavy favorite later Monday afternoon

Italy's Alice A'mato took gold.