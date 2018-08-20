  • Parkland survivor to join 50-mile march against gun violence in Massachusetts

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BOSTON - A Parkland school shooting survivor and a parent of one of the victims will join others on a 50-mile march protesting gun violence in Massachusetts.

    David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, and Manuel Oliver, the father of victim Joaquin Oliver, will take part in the march that starts Thursday in Worcester and ends Aug. 26 with a rally at gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson. 

    “The march and rally aim to keep gun reform issues in the national spotlight and to draw attention to the fact that young people feel unsafe in their neighborhoods, classrooms, movie theaters, restaurants and homes,” organizers said in a release

    Organizers targeted the gun maker for its “contribution to daily gun violence in communities across the country."

    Organizers include Stop Handgun Violence, March For Our Lives: Boston and 50 Miles More. 

    Smith & Wesson declined to comment to the Associated Press.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

     
     

