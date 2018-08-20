Parkland survivor to join 50-mile march against gun violence in Massachusetts

BOSTON - A Parkland school shooting survivor and a parent of one of the victims will join others on a 50-mile march protesting gun violence in Massachusetts.
David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, and Manuel Oliver, the father of victim Joaquin Oliver, will take part in the march that starts Thursday in Worcester and ends Aug. 26 with a rally at gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.
TRENDING NOW:
- New York Post reveals Aaron Hernandez's suicide notes
- Police identify suspect, victim in fatal North Shore stabbing
- Pittsburgh Bishop faces calls for resignation following release of grand jury report
- VIDEO: Man awaiting trial for bank robbery charged with operating a meth lab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Our role as parents is not over, and we plan to keep playing that role until the last day of our lives. ~ Manuel & Patricia Oliver pic.twitter.com/O6oVu3zSFB— Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) August 19, 2018
Help @MFOLBoston March 50 miles to the Smith and Wesson factory!— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 16, 2018
Please donate here anything you can is appreciated! https://t.co/iyVwkCDzgs
“The march and rally aim to keep gun reform issues in the national spotlight and to draw attention to the fact that young people feel unsafe in their neighborhoods, classrooms, movie theaters, restaurants and homes,” organizers said in a release.
Organizers targeted the gun maker for its “contribution to daily gun violence in communities across the country."
Organizers include Stop Handgun Violence, March For Our Lives: Boston and 50 Miles More.
Smith & Wesson declined to comment to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}