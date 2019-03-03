Parolee files fake pardon letter with probation office, investigators say

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. - A former convict used state letterhead and falsified seals and forged Gov. Jim Justice’s signature to create a pardon letter, investigators said.
The phony letter pardoning James Justice II was filled with spelling and grammatical errors and sent Wednesday to the Putnam County Probation Office, WSAZ reported.
Officials filed an arrest warrant in response.
Gov. Justice’s office said it did not pen any pardon letter for Justice II, WSAZ reported.
Justice II is charged with forgery of public record and official seals, WSAZ reported.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}