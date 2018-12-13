  • Passenger smuggles 70 birds stuffed in hair rollers on flight, officials say

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a flighty discovery after a recent flight landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

    Customs agents said an agricultural specialist found 70 live birds, held in hair rollers stuffed in a duffel bag, USA Today reported

    The finches flew in on a flight that had landed from Georgetown, Guyana, South Africa, Homeland Security officials said in a statement

    >> Read more trending news 

    The birds were taken from the passenger, whose name was not released, and quarantined before being transferred to the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories