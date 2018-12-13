Passenger smuggles 70 birds stuffed in hair rollers on flight, officials say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a flighty discovery after a recent flight landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Customs agents said an agricultural specialist found 70 live birds, held in hair rollers stuffed in a duffel bag, USA Today reported.
The finches flew in on a flight that had landed from Georgetown, Guyana, South Africa, Homeland Security officials said in a statement.
An arriving passenger was stoped by @CBP Agiculture Specialists trying to illegally smuggle 70 Live Finches through #JFK— CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) December 12, 2018
Read the story here....https://t.co/QWlKcsjw1l pic.twitter.com/xa0KinQiiG
The birds were taken from the passenger, whose name was not released, and quarantined before being transferred to the Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.
TRENDING NOW:
- Del Monte recalling more than 64,000 cases of corn
- Pennsylvania giving away anti-overdose drug naloxone Thursday
- Teen says friend's brother raped her on couch next to his sleeping girlfriend
- VIDEO: Possible burglar trapped in Chinese restaurant grease vent for 2 days, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}