Patient: Doctor left practice when woman was hired as nurse practitioner

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - Patients at an Illinois medical office were greeted by an unusual sign that said the practice’s doctor left because his wife would not let him work there because a woman had been hired as a nurse practitioner, KPLR reported.
Rodney Lupardus, who worked at the Multicare Specialists Chiropractor’s Office in Granite City, was not at the practice Tuesday. The sign told patients Lupardus would not be returning, the television station reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gun rights advocates trying to push Pittsburgh's mayor out of office
- 93-year-old woman accused of gunning down son over nursing home threat dies
- 5 police officers shot in Houston during exchange of gunfire in neighborhood
- VIDEO: 1 person in custody after SWAT situation near local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Susan Rolen, who said she has seen Lupardus for about 20 years, told KPLR the sign was inappropriate.
“I thought it was unprofessional for a business to post something like that about a beloved doctor,” Rolen told the television station.
Confusion, controversy over doctor’s decision to resign from Granite City medical office https://t.co/3AIkyOaZGr pic.twitter.com/nCUfj32zCY— KPLR11 (@KPLR11) January 24, 2019
The sign was removed by the time the office opened for business Wednesday.
The office released a statement from the practitioner, KPLR reported.
“On my first day on the job as the nurse practitioner, I went to Dr. Lupardus and said 'Can I ask you a question.’ His reply was 'He, the other doctor, is dealing with you, not me.’ I told him it was regarding his patients and was told, 'The other doctor will answer any questions,' and he walked away. He did not speak to me the rest of the day.”
Lupardus declined comment, the television station reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}