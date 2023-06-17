Patriots CB Jack Jones arrested at Boston airport with firearms in carry-on luggage

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday night at Boston’s Logan International Airport with two firearms in his carry-on luggage.

Jones, per the Boston Globe , was charged with two counts of five different charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones is due in court next week, and released on bail.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," a Patriots spokesman said in a statement, via the Boston Globe. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones, 25, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He had 30 total tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown in 13 games as a rookie last season.

Jones missed two games near the end of the season with a knee injury, and then he was suspended for their final two games after reported issues with his rehab. Jones, according to NBC Sports Boston, missed rehab sessions and talked back to coach Bill Belichick about it at one point. Belichick said earlier this month that Jones was "working his way back in there."

It's unclear what discipline Jones will face from the Patriots.