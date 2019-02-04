Patriots outslug Rams in low-scoring Super Bowl 53

ATLANTA - A defensive stalemate ended with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots securing and hoisting another Lombardi Trophy Sunday.
The Patriots took the lead for good, 10-3 over the Los Angeles Rams on a 2-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Sony Michel late in the fourth. The Pats iced the game with a short field goal by Stephen Gostkowski, going up 13-3, with 1:12 left to play.
The game featured the longest touchdown scoring drought in Super Bowl history.
The only other offense came on a pair of field goals.
Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal late in the third quarter to tie the game. The Patriots scored after Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal in the first half.

