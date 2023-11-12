Patriots owner Robert Kraft 'disappointed' with season: 'I've never been 2-7' in 30 years of owning team

The New England Patriots are doing things in 2023 they've never done in the nearly 30 years Robert Kraft has owned the team. And Kraft would like it to stop.

In an interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen before the Patriots' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfort, Germany, Kraft discussed the team's dismal 2-7 record — something he hasn't experienced as team owner. (You can find the that point of the discussion at the 4:00 mark of the video below.)

"This is our 30th year that I've had the privilege of owning this team, and I've never been 2-7. So it's really disappointing and I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fan base did, and I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year."

This is not how Kraft envisioned his team's grand debut in Germany. He's spent the last decade working to expand the NFL's international slate to Deutschland and it's a point of pride for him. A Patriots win would put a cherry on top of that sundae, but being a 2-7 team won't make it easy.

"Very much," Kraft said when asked how badly he wanted to win in Germany. "I had fans come up on the street to me who had watched Matthew Slater's dad, Jackie, play here 33 years ago. They remembered plays he had made. I used that as an example to speak to the team after practice and say, 'except for the Super Bowl, I don't know that there are any other games that create the memories that these international games do, where people get so little of them.' It's a great chance to make a mark and great memories."

A win would certainly give overseas Patriots fans great memories and throw a lifeline to this sinking New England squad. A loss would give Kraft another first: a 2-8 record.