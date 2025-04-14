Pelicans reportedly fire head of basketball operations David Griffin after another disappointing season

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly fired head of basketball operations David Griffin on Monday, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired executive vice president David Griffin, sources tell ESPN. After six seasons, the franchise will have a new head of basketball operations. pic.twitter.com/4VgYeMzwr3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2025

Griffin was hired by the franchise ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season. He led the team to a 209-263 record over six seasons prior to his firing.

This story will be updated.