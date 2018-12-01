Pennsylvania burglar steals thousands from sleeping nuns

MALVERN, Pa. - A man stole thousands of dollars worth of cash from a Pennsylvania church office building that also served as a residence for 50 nuns, WPVI reported.
The theft occurred at 1 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Villa Maria House of Students in Malvern, the television station reported. The building has offices but also is a residence for the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, WPVI reported.
Have you seen him?? @eastwhiteland Police investigating a burglary earlier this month at the Villa Maria House of Studies. The suspect stole about $7,000. Nuns were sleeping in a residential area of the building at the time. Call police if you have info. Story @6abc at 4&6. pic.twitter.com/NZl4eo8t8y— Gray Hall (@GrayHall6abc) November 30, 2018
The nuns were unaware the building had been burglarized until surveillance videos were reviewed, the television station reported. Police said $7,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of stamps were stolen.
"When they saw this person, this man wandering through -- virtually -- their home for almost two hours, it's indescribable," Detective Patricia Doyle, of the East Whiteland Police Department, told WPVI. "Some of them are still really, really shaken.
"It is devastating for everybody and really, really scary.”
Police are still looking for the suspect.
