  • Pennsylvania burglar steals thousands from sleeping nuns

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MALVERN, Pa. - A man stole thousands of dollars worth of cash from a Pennsylvania church office building that also served as a residence for 50 nuns, WPVI reported.

    The theft occurred at 1 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the Villa Maria House of Students in Malvern, the television station reported. The building has offices but also is a residence for the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, WPVI reported.

    The nuns were unaware the building had been burglarized until surveillance videos were reviewed, the television station reported. Police said $7,000 in cash and $2,000 worth of stamps were stolen.

    "When they saw this person, this man wandering through -- virtually -- their home for almost two hours, it's indescribable," Detective Patricia Doyle, of the East Whiteland Police Department, told WPVI. "Some of them are still really, really shaken.

    "It is devastating for everybody and really, really scary.”

    Police are still looking for the suspect.

